Leading up to the 2010 FIFA World Cup, media organizations reported that 40,000 sex workers would be trafficked into South Africa. The prediction was a gross overestimation based on unsubstantiated evidence. So why was it made and what was the effect? “Don’t Shout Too Loud” offers the harsh and unsettling theory that special interest groups are manipulating public policy in order to promote their agendas by inflating the scope of human trafficking. In doing so, they cause public panic and resources to be directed away from those who require the most help.